Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256,706 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $65,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO stock opened at $136.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

