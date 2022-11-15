Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 283,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $74,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $210.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.83 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

