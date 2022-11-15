C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $96,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide
In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHRW opened at $97.96 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.
