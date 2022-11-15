California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,593 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.73% of NortonLifeLock worth $91,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Ondrej Vlcek bought 456,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 3,453,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
See Also
