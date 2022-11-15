The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of Southern stock opened at $64.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

