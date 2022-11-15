Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 506.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $13,256,665 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.82.

HIG opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

