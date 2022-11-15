Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,898 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.64% of Inter Parfums worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after purchasing an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.1 %

IPAR stock opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $195,411.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $588,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

