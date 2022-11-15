Cerity Partners LLC Buys 12,440 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEY. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

