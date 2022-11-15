Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 70,068 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.66% of Snap-on worth $68,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.77.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

