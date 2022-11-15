California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,370 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.61% of Brown & Brown worth $100,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.6% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 28.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

