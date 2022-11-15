Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,905 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.85% of Bank OZK worth $87,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OZK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

