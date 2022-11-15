William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $17.16 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Align Technology worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Align Technology Stock Down 4.0 %
Align Technology stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.05 and a 52 week high of $698.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.68.
Insider Transactions at Align Technology
In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
