WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 40,586 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 644.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,039,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at $780,898.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of SIX opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

