Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,386 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,054 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

