Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 744,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $62,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.97. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $313.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The company had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,515 shares of company stock valued at $577,888 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.04.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

