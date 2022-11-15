WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.52 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

