Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 96,916 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $24,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $107.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $57.25 and a one year high of $119.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.