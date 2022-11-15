Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Down 1.2 %

PODD stock opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $322.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,208.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,501. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total transaction of $4,220,185.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total transaction of $3,477,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.