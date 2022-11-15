SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.73.

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 78.01 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.