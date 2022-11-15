Swiss National Bank Purchases 13,900 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Atmos Energy worth $65,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,395,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.45. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.96 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $722.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

