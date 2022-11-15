Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 964,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,167,000 after purchasing an additional 301,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NetApp Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

