Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Lululemon Athletica worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 251.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 331,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,115,000 after purchasing an additional 237,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,347 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,809,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.