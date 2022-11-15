WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 5,870 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.0 %

Robert Half International stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,068. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. CL King lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

