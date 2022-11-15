Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 211.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 52.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 50,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day moving average of $241.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,372 shares of company stock worth $49,927,046 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

