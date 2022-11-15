Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of Garmin worth $65,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,691,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,004 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,225,000 after acquiring an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $250,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,193 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,920,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.40.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $91.28 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $147.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.90.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

