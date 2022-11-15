Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 46,054 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,054 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.0 %

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

