JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.