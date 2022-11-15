JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.01.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
