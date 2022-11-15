Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Incyte worth $61,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 22.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 38.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 19.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Incyte during the first quarter worth $397,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $77.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $84.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.