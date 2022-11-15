Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 75,090 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1,842.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $87.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

