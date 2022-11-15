National Bank Financial Lowers Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) to Sector Perform

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Briefing.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AQN. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.90.

Shares of AQN stock opened at C$10.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.10. The stock has a market cap of C$7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 25.88. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$10.46 and a 1 year high of C$20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Christopher Huskilson acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10. In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, with a total value of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,411,980.80. Also, Director Christopher Huskilson purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$595,793.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

