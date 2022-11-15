Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Stryker worth $81,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 532.4% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock worth $268,425 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

