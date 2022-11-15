Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $87.96 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $87,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

