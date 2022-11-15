Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,488 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Republic Services worth $79,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $129.98 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.