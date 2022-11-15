Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $68.13 Million Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,528 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $68,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 2.3 %

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average is $131.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.