Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 188,549 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 639,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 188,549 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $86,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $107.90 and a 12-month high of $180.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.23.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

