Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $111.57 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $90.27 and a 52 week high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,883. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

