Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 41,464 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $83,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.44 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

