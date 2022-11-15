Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Nordson worth $75,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 196.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 96.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDSN stock opened at $237.40 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

