Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.