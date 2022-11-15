William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $14.73 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,479 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3,957.9% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,227,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,936 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

