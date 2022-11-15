Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,363 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122,310 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 234.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,738,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 55,621 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

NYSE:HSC opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Harsco Profile

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.