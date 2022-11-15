Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 621,784 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,431,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $88,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $599,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRA. Barclays cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

