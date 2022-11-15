Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 752.2% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $233.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.29. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

