Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,931 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BERY stock opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $74.73.
In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
