Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of PRF opened at $158.73 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.70.

