Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.67.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,984,722. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $824.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $748.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $848.65. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.