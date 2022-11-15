Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Exponent by 24.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 38.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 25.0% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 37.6% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exponent Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

See Also

