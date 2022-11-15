WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 729 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of PRA Group worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 655,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in PRA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRA Group Profile

Shares of PRAA opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.