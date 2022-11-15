Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,283 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACIW opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI Worldwide Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

