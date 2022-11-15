WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,764 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $81.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

